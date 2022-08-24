 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, "Welcome Home: South Carolina Football" (new episode)

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 5

GOLF

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour Championship Charity Challenge, at Atlanta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Taipei City vs. Matamoros, Mexico, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Honolulu

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series

7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Detroit

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at San Diego

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Seattle

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore (Joined in Progress)

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Brisbane

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby

WNBA 

9 p.m.; ESPN2, First Round, Game 3, Connecticut at Dallas

