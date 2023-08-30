CYCLING
8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 5
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN2, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Philadelphia
3 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Toronto
4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Central American Cup, Comunicaciones vs. Herediano, at Guatemala City
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Arthur Ashe Stadium
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Louis Armstrong Stadium
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Omaha at Nebraska
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Wisconsin at Arkansas