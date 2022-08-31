 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 31

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 1, AFL Premiership Qualifier, Elimination Final, Richmond at Brisbane

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," new weekly edition on Wednesdays featuring Dalen Cuff and Roddy Jones

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with N.C. State Football," Episode 3

7 p.m.; ESPNU, "Welcome Home: South Carolina Football," new episode

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 11

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Texas

6 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Cleveland

7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

RUGBY

5:45 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Lazio at Sampdoria

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Bournemouth

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Arsenal

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Manchester City

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at West Ham

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Liverpool

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Philadelphia

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New York City FC

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontaveit

WNBA

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Connecticut at Chicago

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Seattle at Las Vegas

