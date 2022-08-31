Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 1, AFL Premiership Qualifier, Elimination Final, Richmond at Brisbane
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," new weekly edition on Wednesdays featuring Dalen Cuff and Roddy Jones
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with N.C. State Football," Episode 3
7 p.m.; ESPNU, "Welcome Home: South Carolina Football," new episode
CYCLING
9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 11
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Texas
6 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Cleveland
7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
RUGBY
5:45 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Lazio at Sampdoria
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Bournemouth
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Arsenal
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Manchester City
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at West Ham
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Liverpool
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New York City FC
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontaveit
WNBA
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Connecticut at Chicago
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Seattle at Las Vegas