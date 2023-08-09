COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Georgia Tech"
FISHING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, White Marlin Open, at Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64, at University Place, Wash.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; ESPN, Midwest Regional Semifinal, at Whitestown, Ind.
1 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
5 p.m.; ESPN, Great Lakes Regional Final, at Whitestown, Ind.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets
11 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Exhibition, Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, at Mykonos, Greece
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Penrith at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER
9 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Tulsa at Colorado Springs
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Central American Cup, Motagua vs. San Miguel, at Tegucigalpa, Honduras
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Romero vs. Team Davidson, at Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.; ESPN2. Athletes Unlimited, Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander, at Greenville, N.C.
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Canadian Open