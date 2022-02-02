Sports TV Listings for Wednesday Feb. 2

BOXING
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios press conference
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," Signing Day coverage
11 a.m.; Pac-12 Network, "Pac-12 This Morning"
Noon; ESPN2, "College Football Live: National Signing Day"
12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, Practice, at Mobile, Ala.
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Signing Day Special
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior Bowl, Practice
3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," Signing Day coverage
8 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap
11 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," Signing Day recap
GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, Asian Tour, PIF Saudi International, First Round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at UNC Greensboro
7 p.m.; MASN, Notre Dame at Miami
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Clemson
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Minnesota
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Butler at Xavier
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Arkansas at Georgia
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky
9 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Illinois
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dayton at VCU
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Syracuse at N.C. State
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Missouri
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Marquette
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UC San Diego at Southern Cal
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at New York
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at Utah
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Edmonton at Washington
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Minnesota at Chicago
OLYMPICS
6 p.m.; USA Network, Curling, U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles, at Beijing (same-day tape)
8:05 p.m.; USA Network, Curling, U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles (live)
10 p.m.; USA Network, Skiing, Men's Downhill Training (live)
11:10 p.m.; USA Network, Women's Hockey, Switzerland vs. Canada (live)
1:30 a.m. (Thursday); USA Network, Curling, U.S. vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles (live)
3 a.m. (Thursday) to 7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Women's and Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Qualifying (live), Curling Mixed Doubles (delayed tape)
SOCCER
8:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Uruguay vs. Chile, at Asuncion, Paraguay
10:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Paraguay vs. Peru
12:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Colombia vs. Brazil
2:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Venezuela vs. Argentina
2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier, U.S. vs. Honduras, at St. Paul, Minn. (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France
1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud De France
2:30 a.m. (Thursday); ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; MASN2, Athletes Unlimited (Pro), Team Cloud vs. Team Russell