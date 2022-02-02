 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV Listings for Wednesday Feb. 2

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOXING

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios press conference

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," Signing Day coverage

11 a.m.; Pac-12 Network, "Pac-12 This Morning"

Noon; ESPN2, "College Football Live: National Signing Day"

12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, Practice, at Mobile, Ala.

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Signing Day Special

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Signing Day Special

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior Bowl, Practice

3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," Signing Day coverage

8 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap

11 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," Signing Day recap

People are also reading…

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, Asian Tour, PIF Saudi International, First Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at UNC Greensboro

7 p.m.; MASN, Notre Dame at Miami

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Clemson

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Minnesota

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Butler at Xavier

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Arkansas at Georgia

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky

9 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Illinois

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dayton at VCU

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Syracuse at N.C. State

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Missouri

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Marquette

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UC San Diego at Southern Cal

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at New York

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at Utah

NHL 

7 p.m.; TNT, Edmonton at Washington

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Minnesota at Chicago

OLYMPICS

6 p.m.; USA Network, Curling, U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles, at Beijing (same-day tape)

8:05 p.m.; USA Network, Curling, U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles (live)

10 p.m.; USA Network, Skiing, Men's Downhill Training (live)

11:10 p.m.; USA Network, Women's Hockey, Switzerland vs. Canada (live)

1:30 a.m. (Thursday); USA Network, Curling, U.S. vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles (live)

3 a.m. (Thursday) to 7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Women's and Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Qualifying (live), Curling Mixed Doubles (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

8:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Uruguay vs. Chile, at Asuncion, Paraguay

10:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Paraguay vs. Peru

12:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Colombia vs. Brazil

2:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Venezuela vs. Argentina

2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier, U.S. vs. Honduras, at St. Paul, Minn. (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France

1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud De France

2:30 a.m. (Thursday); ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.; MASN2, Athletes Unlimited (Pro), Team Cloud vs. Team Russell

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert