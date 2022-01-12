 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022

Mark Shaver

BASEBALL

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican Winter League, Semifinals, Game 5 (if necessary), Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten revised 2022 schedule announced

Noon, 5 p.m. and midnight; MASN2, FCS awards show (taped)

GOLF

Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore International Championship, First Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Longwood at Radford

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Xavier

7 p.m.; MASN, Clemson at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan St.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Florida

7 p.m.; ESPN, Temple at Tulsa

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at Colorado St.

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at UConn

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia Tech at Virginia

9 p.m.; MASN, Georgia Tech at Boston College

9 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Louisville

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Northwestern

9 p.m.; ESPNU, TCU at Kansas St.

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Washington

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boise St. at Nevada

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Grand Rapids at Chicago

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at New York

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Brooklyn at Chicago

NHL 

7 p.m.; TNT, Montreal at Boston

10 p.m.; TNT, Toronto at Arizona

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.; ESPN, Spanish Super Cup, Semifinal, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich City at West Ham

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italian Super Cup, Final, Juventus at Inter Milan

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA tournaments in Sydney and Adelaide

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Sydney and Adelaide 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baylor at Oklahoma

Tags

