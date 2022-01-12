Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022

BASEBALL
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican Winter League, Semifinals, Game 5 (if necessary), Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten revised 2022 schedule announced
Noon, 5 p.m. and midnight; MASN2, FCS awards show (taped)
GOLF
Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore International Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Longwood at Radford
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Xavier
7 p.m.; MASN, Clemson at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Wake Forest
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan St.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Florida
7 p.m.; ESPN, Temple at Tulsa
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at Colorado St.
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at UConn
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia Tech at Virginia
9 p.m.; MASN, Georgia Tech at Boston College
9 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Louisville
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Northwestern
9 p.m.; ESPNU, TCU at Kansas St.
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Washington
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boise St. at Nevada
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Grand Rapids at Chicago
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at New York
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Brooklyn at Chicago
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Montreal at Boston
10 p.m.; TNT, Toronto at Arizona
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.; ESPN, Spanish Super Cup, Semifinal, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich City at West Ham
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italian Super Cup, Final, Juventus at Inter Milan
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA tournaments in Sydney and Adelaide
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Sydney and Adelaide
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baylor at Oklahoma