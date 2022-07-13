Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Media Days, at Irving, Texas

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 11, Albertville to Col du Granon, France

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 11

GOLF

6 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Open"

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, at Midland, Mich.

1:30 a.m. (Thursday); Peacock, PGA Tour, British Open, First Round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

4 a.m. (Thursday); USA Network, PGA Tour, British Open, First Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

Noon; MASN, Seattle at Washington

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Kansas City (Joined in Progress)

7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

8 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

11:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA

4 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Minnesota vs. Milwaukee

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Cleveland vs. Charlotte

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Washington vs. New Orleans

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League: Toronto vs. Utah, Las Vegas

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Miami vs. Philadelphia

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers

NHL

Noon; NHL Network, Free Agency Special

Noon; ESPN Plus,"The Point: Free Agency Special"

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, "Free Agent Frenzy"

5 p.m.; NHL Network, Free Agency Recap Show

SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Men, Club Friendly, K League All-Stars vs. Tottenham Hotspur, at Seoul, South Korea

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Sweden vs. Switzerland, at Sheffield, England

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Group Stage. Netherlands vs. Portugal, at Leigh, England

8 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Kansas City at Minnesota

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Columbus at D.C.

8:20 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Brazil Cup, Round of 16, Leg 2, Atletico Mineiro vs. Flamengo, at Rio de Janeiro

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, San Jose at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

WNBA

Noon; NBA TV, Connecticut at Indiana

WORLD GAMES

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Softball Bronze Medal Game, at Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Day 6 Highlights

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Softball Gold Medal Game