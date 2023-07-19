COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn.
10 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC Media Days
3 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"
4 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC Media Days
5:30 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of Sept. 10 Boston College-Virginia Tech game
7 p.m.; SEC Network, "Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC" (documentary)
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
CYCLING
6:05 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 17, Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel, France
2 a.m. (Thursday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 17 (delayed tape)
DIVING
5 a.m. (Thursday); Peacock, World Championships, at Fukuoka, Japan
EXTREME SPORTS
9 p.m.; ESPN2, "Road To X Games: Trending Moments 2023"
GOLF
8 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the Open"
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, at Midland, Texas
1:30 a.m. (Thursday); Peacock, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, British Open, First Round
4 a.m. (Thursday); USA Network, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, British Open, First Round
HOCKEY
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice Week 4, Team Bourque vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston, at Newark, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Texas (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Friendly, Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon, at Edinburgh, Scotland
7:55 p.m.; ESPN, Friendly, Chelsea vs. Wrexham, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
10 p.m.; ESPN, "ESPNFC: Women's Soccer Special"
3 a.m. (Thursday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, New Zealand vs. Norway, at Auckland, New Zealand (pregame show at 2 a.m.)
SWIMMING
2 p.m.; ESPNU, rerun of 2023 NCAA men's championships
5 p.m.; ESPNU, rerun of 2023 NCAA women's championships
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Newport, Gstaad, Bastad, Budapest and Palermo
4:30 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Gstaad, Bastad, Budapest and Palermo
WATER POLO
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Men's Prelim, U.S. vs. Australia, at Fukuoka, Japan
3 a.m. (Thursday); Peacock, World Championships, Women's Prelim, France vs. U.S.
WNBA
11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Indiana at Washington
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at New York