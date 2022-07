Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 20

AWARDS SHOW

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPYs, at Los Angeles

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN, TBt Round of 16, HBC United vs. Americana for Autism, at New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC media days in Atlanta

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC media days

9 a.m to 5 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC media days, at Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips' press conference

10:45 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC media days, Atlantic Division press conferences

3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC media days

CYCLING

7:25 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 17, Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, France

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 17

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, races at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sport Washington, live races

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Brisbane at Parramatta

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Club Friendly, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Kawasaki Frontale, at Tokyo

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Quarterfinal, England vs. Spain, at Brighton and Hove, England

7 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Phoenix at Louisville

7:30 p.m.; Club Friendly, NBC Sports Washington, Bayern Munich at D.C.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, America Cup, First Round, Colombia vs. Chile, at Armenia, Colombia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, America Cup, First Round, Ecuador vs. Paraguay, at Cali, Colombia

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Club Friendly, Manchester City vs. Club America, at Houston

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo

4:30 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

Noon; NBA TV, Seattle at Chicago