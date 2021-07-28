Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 28

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Preview Show

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Wizards District Gaming at Heat Check Gaming

OLYMPICS

6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; USA Network, continuation of coverage of swimming, 3x3 basketball, diving, canoeing, rugby, volleyball and surfing

6 a.m. to 7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of soccer and canoeing

6 a.m. to 7 a.m.; Olympic Channel, continuation of tennis coverage

6:15 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Men's Gymnastics All-Around (LIVE)

7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, Men's Soccer (Spain vs. Argentina, LIVE), Men's Soccer (France vs. Japan, LIVE), Women's Water Polo (U.S. vs. Hungary), Men's Basketball (Australia vs. Italy), Men's Handball, Badminton, Equestrian Individual Dressage Final, Men's Basketball (France vs. Czech Republic), Men's Rugby Bronze Medal and Final, Men's Table Tennis, Men's Basketball (U.S. vs. Iran), 3x3 Basketball Finals, Men's Volleyball (U.S. vs. Tunisia), Women's Water Polo (U.S. vs. Hungary), Men's Rugby Bronze Medal and Final

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Tennis