Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle: Atlantic Division Season Preview"
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Cleveland
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at San Diego
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Baltimore
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Regional Semifinal, Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni, including Andrew Rowsey) vs. Autism Army, at Peoria, Ill.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Regional Semifinal, Always A Brave (Bradley alumni) vs. Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni), at Peoria, Ill.
NBA
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Preview Show
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Wizards District Gaming at Heat Check Gaming
OLYMPICS
6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; USA Network, continuation of coverage of swimming, 3x3 basketball, diving, canoeing, rugby, volleyball and surfing
6 a.m. to 7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of soccer and canoeing
6 a.m. to 7 a.m.; Olympic Channel, continuation of tennis coverage
6:15 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Men's Gymnastics All-Around (LIVE)
7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, Men's Soccer (Spain vs. Argentina, LIVE), Men's Soccer (France vs. Japan, LIVE), Women's Water Polo (U.S. vs. Hungary), Men's Basketball (Australia vs. Italy), Men's Handball, Badminton, Equestrian Individual Dressage Final, Men's Basketball (France vs. Czech Republic), Men's Rugby Bronze Medal and Final, Men's Table Tennis, Men's Basketball (U.S. vs. Iran), 3x3 Basketball Finals, Men's Volleyball (U.S. vs. Tunisia), Women's Water Polo (U.S. vs. Hungary), Men's Rugby Bronze Medal and Final
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Tennis
11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Thursday); USA Network, Men's Volleyball (U.S. vs. Tunisia), Women's Water Polo (U.S. vs. Hungary), Archery, Table Tennis, Rowing finals, Men's Fencing Finals, Judo Finals, Men's Weightlifting Final, Boxing, Men's Beach Volleyball (Qatar vs. Italy), Women's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Kenya, LIVE), Men's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Argentina, LIVE), Men's Water Polo (U.S. vs. Italy, LIVE), Women's Rugby (LIVE), Women's Table Tennis, Women's Beach Volleyball (Canada vs. Switzerland)
Noon to 5 p.m.; WSLS, Men's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Switzerland), Swimming, Rowing Finals, Cycling, Men's Basketball (U.S. vs. Iran)
6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, Men's First Round (LIVE)
8 p.m. to midnight; WSLS, Swimming Finals (LIVE), Men's Gymnastics Individual All-Around, Men's Diving Synchronized Springboard Final
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Thursday); CNBC, Rowing Finals (LIVE), BMX Racing Cycling (LIVE), Women's Fencing (LIVE), Archery
10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Thursday); Olympic Channel, Tennis (LIVE)
12:35 a.m. (Thursday) to 2 a.m.; WSLS, Men's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Australia), 3x3 Basketball Finals, BMX Racing Cycling
2 a.m. (Thursday) to 12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Swimming (LIVE), Women's Volleyball (U.S. vs. Turkey, LIVE), Men's Water Polo (U.S. vs. Italy, LIVE), Slalom Canoeing Women's Final (LIVE), Women's Rugby (LIVE), Archery, Women's Beach Volleyball, Men's Beach Volleyball
2 a.m. (Thursday) to 5 a.m.; CNBC, Women's Fencing (LIVE), Men's Table Tennis (LIVE), Men's Water Polo
2 a.m. (Thursday) to 8:10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Women's Fencing Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE), Men's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Switzerland), Men's Rugby Bronze Medal and Final, Men's Soccer, Badminton
2 a.m. (Thursday) to 7 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Tennis (LIVE)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Generali Open, at Kitzhubel, Austria
1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Generali Open