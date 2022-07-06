Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Geelong
BOWLING
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Anthony Division Finals, at Portland, Maine
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 5, Lille to Arenberg, France
8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 5
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Atlanta
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Salt Lake City Summer League, Memphis vs. Oklahoma City
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Salt Lake City Summer League, Philadelphia at Utah
TENNIS
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, at Centre Court
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, at Court No. 1
WNBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Minnesota
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Atlanta
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPNU, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, England vs. Austria, at Manchester, England