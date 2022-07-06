 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Geelong

BOWLING

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Anthony Division Finals, at Portland, Maine

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 5, Lille to Arenberg, France

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 5

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Baltimore

7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Atlanta

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Salt Lake City Summer League, Memphis vs. Oklahoma City

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Salt Lake City Summer League, Philadelphia at Utah

TENNIS

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, at Centre Court

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, at Court No. 1

WNBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Minnesota

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S SOCCER

3 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPNU, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, England vs. Austria, at Manchester, England

