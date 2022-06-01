 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday June 1

Mark Shaver

GOLF

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men, NCAA National Championships, Team Match Play National Championship, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

7 p.m.; TNT,  truTV, "The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen," at Las Vegas (pre-show at 6:30 p.m.)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4:30 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at St. Louis

1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; MASN, Seattle at Baltimore

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "Balancing Act: The ACC Salutes Scholar Athletes"

9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; ESPN2, "W. Studios: Fifty/50 Shorts," Episodes 1-3, features about female athletes

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State and Boston press conferences

NHL

8 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA World Cup Qualifier, Semifinal, Ukraine at Scotland

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cup of Champions, Final, Italy vs. Argentina, at London

7 p.m.; ESPN2, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Morocco, at Cincinnati

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Atletico Ottawa at Valour

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, Quarterfinals

WNBA

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at New York

