BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Congressional Baseball Game, at Washington
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at St. Louis
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Houston
10 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER
People are also reading…
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Semifinal, Croatia at Netherlands
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
WNBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Dallas