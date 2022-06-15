 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday June 15, 2022

GOLF

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit 

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston and Golden State press conferences

NHL

8 p.m.; WSET, Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Colorado

SOCCER

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Valour 

SOFTBALL

8 p.m. ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Eberle, at San Diego

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle, at San Diego

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle Berlin and Birmingham

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle Berlin and Birmingham

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Dream On," Part 1 (documentary on 1996 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team)

9 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Dream On," Part II

10 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Dream On," Part III

