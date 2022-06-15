Sports TV listings for Wednesday June 15, 2022

GOLF
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston and Golden State press conferences
NHL
8 p.m.; WSET, Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Colorado
SOCCER
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Valour
SOFTBALL
8 p.m. ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Eberle, at San Diego
10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle, at San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle Berlin and Birmingham
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle Berlin and Birmingham
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Dream On," Part 1 (documentary on 1996 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team)
9 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Dream On," Part II
10 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Dream On," Part III