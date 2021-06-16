Sports TV listings for Wednesday June 16

BASKETBALL
12:30 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, USA 3x3 Nationals (taped)
BOWLING
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 4, at Portland, Maine
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 5, at Portland, Maine
GOLF
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, at Ascot, England
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at St. Louis
4 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Cleveland
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Atlanta at Philadelphia
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Nets GC at Wizards District Gaming
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, L.A. Clippers at Utah
NHL
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 2, Montreal at Vegas
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Finland vs. Russia, at St. Petersburg, Russia
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Turkey vs. Wales, at Baku, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Switzerland, at Rome
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, Third Round, Second Leg, Coritiba at Flamengo
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Nigeria, at Austin, Texas
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin
8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, tournaments in London and Halle
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin