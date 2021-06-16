 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Wednesday June 16
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Wednesday June 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BASKETBALL

12:30 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, USA 3x3 Nationals (taped)

BOWLING

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 4, at Portland, Maine

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 5, at Portland, Maine

GOLF

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, at  Ascot, England

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at St. Louis 

4 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Atlanta

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Cleveland

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Atlanta at Philadelphia

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Nets GC at Wizards District Gaming

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, L.A. Clippers at Utah

NHL 

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 2, Montreal at Vegas

SOCCER 

8:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Finland vs. Russia, at St. Petersburg, Russia

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Turkey vs. Wales, at Baku, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Switzerland, at Rome

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, Third Round, Second Leg, Coritiba at Flamengo

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Nigeria, at Austin, Texas

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin

8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, tournaments in London and Halle

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving ruled out with ankle injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert