COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Korea Open, First Round, at Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; MASN2, live races
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.; MLB Network, Draft Combine, at Phoenix
4 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels
MEN'S LACROSSE
10 p.m.; ESPN2, World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Canada, at San Diego
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, American Hockey League Calder Cup Finals, Game 7, Hershey at Coachella Valley
NBA
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Preview
NHL
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Announcement of new class of Hockey Hall of Fame
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Women's State of Origin, New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA U-21 European Championship, Group Stage, Belgium vs. Netherlands, at Tbilisi, Georgia
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Wanderers at York
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Wanderers Valour at Pacific
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Taylor vs. Team Leach, at Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Filler vs. Team Leach
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
WNBA
3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Phoenix