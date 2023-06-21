COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Korea Open, First Round, at Cheonan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN2, live races

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.; MLB Network, Draft Combine, at Phoenix

4 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington

6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE

10 p.m.; ESPN2, World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Canada, at San Diego

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, American Hockey League Calder Cup Finals, Game 7, Hershey at Coachella Valley

NBA

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Preview

NHL

3 p.m.; NHL Network, Announcement of new class of Hockey Hall of Fame

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Women's State of Origin, New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA U-21 European Championship, Group Stage, Belgium vs. Netherlands, at Tbilisi, Georgia

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Wanderers at York

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Wanderers Valour at Pacific

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Taylor vs. Team Leach, at Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Filler vs. Team Leach

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

WNBA

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Phoenix