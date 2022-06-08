 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV Listings for Wednesday June 8

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOWLING

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Royal Family Part III (taped)

CYCLING

8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 4

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN2, Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Diego

NBA

4 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.; NBA TV, "NBA 75: The Celebration," a behind-the-scenes look at the the All-Star Weekend gathering of the NBA's 75th anniversary team

9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 3, Golden State at Boston (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Poland at Belgium

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Portland at San Diego

SOFTBALL

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series Finals, Game 1, Texas vs. Oklahoma, traditional telecast, at Oklahoma City

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women's College World Series Finals, Game 1, alternate telecast with "7 Innings Live" crew

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Games, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

TRACK AND FIELD

4:10 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA Outdoor Championships, Day 1, at Eugene, Ore.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Outdoor Championships, Day 1, at Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Chicago at Washington

