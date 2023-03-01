COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Radford at N.C. State

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Richmond at VMI

GOLF

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Women, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Final Round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, at Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Thursday); MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. San Diego (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South first round, Charleston Southern vs. High Point, at Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Providence

7 p.m.; MASN, Fordham at George Mason

7 p.m.; MASN2, Richmond at St. Joseph's

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio St.

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, DePaul at UConn

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Auburn at Alabama

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South first round, Presbyterian vs. Campbell

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Creighton

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Northwestern

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at TCU

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulane at East Carolina

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at LSU

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at UNLV

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Cleveland at Boston

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans at Portland

NHL

7:30 p.m.; TNT, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; TNT, Carolina at Vegas

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Anaheim

SOCCER

12:05 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, French Cup, Quarterfinal, Lens at Nantes

2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Arsenal

2:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, French Cup, Quarterfinal, Annecy at Marseille

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Liverpool

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco,, Austin and Monterrey

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC First Round, Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, at Greenville, S.C.

Noon; ESPN Plus, Big South first round, Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville, at Charlotte, N.C.

Noon; ESPN Plus, A-10 first round, VCU vs. Dayton

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC First Round, Virginia vs. Wake Forest, at Greensboro, N.C. (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

1 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC First Round, Kentucky vs. Florida

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South first round, Charleston Southern vs. USC Upstate

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Penn St. vs. Minnesota, at Minneapolis

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC First Round, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Northwestern vs. Rutgers

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Ball St. at Bowling Green

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC First Round, Georgia Tech vs. Boston College