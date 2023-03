BASKETBALL

Noon; NBA TV, Africa League, Monastir vs. Kwara

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, JMU at VMI

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.; SEC Network, Georgia Pro Day

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Aramco Team Series, First Round, at Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Pittsburgh vs. Toronto (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Tampa Bay vs. Boston (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Thursday); MLB Network, Spring Training, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown"

6:40 p.m.; truTV, NCAA Tournament, First Four, Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern, at Dayton, Ohio (pregame show at 6 p.m.)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NIT First Round, UCF at Florida

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NIT First Round, Virginia Tech at Cincinnati

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness 360"

9:10 p.m.; truTV, NCAA Tournament, First Four, Nevada vs. Arizona St.

11 p.m.; ESPN2, NIT First Round, UC Irvine at Oregon

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown"

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Hershey at Lehigh

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at L.A. Clippers

NFL

3 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown"

4 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Live"

NHL

7 p.m.; TNT, Colorado at Toronto

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Buffalo at Washington

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Minnesota at St. Louis

PRO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Bell vs. Team Smith, at Dallas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Sims vs. Team Hillman

SKIING

6:30 a.m.; Peacock, World Cup Finals, Women's Downhill, at Soldeu, Andorra

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Southampton

3:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove

5:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Vancouver at Real Espana

8:05 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Tigres UANL at Orlando

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Charlotte at Clemson

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open Quarterfinals, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Four, Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, at South Bend, Ind.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Four, Sacred Heart vs. Southern U., at Stanford, Calif.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Richmond

WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING

6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA championships, Day 1 finals, at Knoxville, Tenn.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Quarterfinal, Australia vs. Cuba, at Tokyo

Noon; Fox Sports 2, Venezuela vs. Israel, at Miami

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Mexico vs. Canada, at Phoenix

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, at Miami

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, U.S. vs. Colombia, at Phoenix