Sports TV listings for Wednesday March 9

AFRICAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.; NBA TV, REG (Rwanda) vs. SLAC (Guinea), at Diamniadio, Senegal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Holy Cross at VMI

6 p.m.; ACC Network, George Mason at Wake Forest

CYCLING

8:15 a.m.; Peacock, Paris-Nice, Stage 4

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From The Players Championship"

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, including Tiger Woods

1 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN, ACC Second Round, Syracuse vs. Florida St., at Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, ACC Second Round, Boston College vs. Wake Forest

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 First Round, Stanford vs. Arizona St., at Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East First Round, Butler vs. Xavier, at New York

5:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 First Round, Oregon St. vs. Oregon

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Nebraska vs. Northwestern, at Indianapolis

6 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC First Round, Mississippi vs. Missouri, at Tampa, Fla.

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, MEAC Quarterfinal, Delaware State vs. Norfolk State

7 p.m.; ESPN2, ACC Second Round, Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 First Round, West Virginia vs. Kansas St., at, Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East First Round, DePaul vs. St. John's

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League Championship, Navy at Colgate

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC First Round, Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Minnesota vs. Penn St.

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 First Round, California vs. Washington St.

9 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Conference USA Second Round, Old Dominion vs. UTEP

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, ACC Second Round, Louisville-Ga. Tech winner vs. Virginia, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East First Round, Georgetown vs. Seton Hall

11:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 First Round, Utah vs. Washington

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Portland at Utah

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Clippers

NFL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft 3.0"

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Washington at Edmonton

10:30 p.m.; TNT, Montreal at Vancouver

PARALYMPICS

6:30 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Curling

Noon; USA Network, Cross-Country Skiing

8:30 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Curling

9 p.m.; USA Network, Skiing, Curling

1:30 a.m. (Thursday); Peacock, Olympic Channel, Curling

SOCCER

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONMEBOL U-17, Chile vs. Peru, at Montevideo, Uruguay

3 p.m.; WDBJ, Men, UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONMEBOL U-17, Uruguay vs. Colombia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, CONCACAF Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 1, UNAM at New England

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, CONCACAF Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 1, Montreal at Cruz Azul

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Norfolk St. at Virginia Tech

TENNIS

1 p.m.; WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, MEAC Quarterfinal, N.C. Central vs. Norfolk State

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West Championship

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Richmond at Virginia