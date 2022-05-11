Sports TV listings for Wednesday May 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Longwood at Virginia
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Liberty at Virginia Tech
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Seattle
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels
7:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at St. Louis
NBA
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Milwaukee at Boston
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Golden State at Memphis
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NBC Sports Washington, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Washington at Florida
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Dallas at Calgary
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italian Cup, Final, Juventus vs. Inter Milan, at Rome
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Chelsea at Leeds
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich at Leicester
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Watford
3:15 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Wolverhampton
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Indiana vs. Penn St., at East Lansing, Mich.
Noon; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Mississippi St. vs. LSU, at Gainesville, Fla.
Noon; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament, Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian, at Farmville
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC First Round, Syracuse vs. Louisville, at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Purdue vs. Ohio St.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament, Radford vs. Longwood, at Farmville
2:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Auburn vs. Missouri
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC First Round, N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament elimination game
5 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Michigan St. vs. Maryland
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Georgia vs. Mississippi
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open
8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South outdoor championships, at High Point, N.C.
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Chicago