Sports TV listings for Wednesday May 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Longwood at Virginia

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Liberty at Virginia Tech

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees 

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Seattle

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels

7:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at St. Louis

NBA 

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Milwaukee at Boston

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Golden State at Memphis

NHL 

7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NBC Sports Washington, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Washington at Florida

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Dallas at Calgary

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italian Cup, Final, Juventus vs. Inter Milan, at Rome

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Chelsea at Leeds

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich at Leicester

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Watford

3:15 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Wolverhampton

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Indiana vs. Penn St., at East Lansing, Mich.

Noon; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Mississippi St. vs. LSU, at Gainesville, Fla.

Noon; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament, Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian, at Farmville

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC First Round, Syracuse vs. Louisville, at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Purdue vs. Ohio St.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament, Radford vs. Longwood, at Farmville

2:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Auburn vs. Missouri

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC First Round, N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament elimination game

5 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten First Round, Michigan St. vs. Maryland

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Georgia vs. Mississippi

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South outdoor championships, at High Point, N.C.

WNBA 

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Chicago

