Sports TV listings for Wednesday May 12

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Juventus at Sassuolo

3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.; Noon, SEC Network, SEC first round, Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse, at Louisville, Ky.

2:35 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC first round, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, North Carolina vs. N.C. State, at Louisville, Ky.

5:10 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC first round, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

7:45 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC first round, Georgia vs. Kentucky, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

4 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open