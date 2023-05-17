AUTO RACING
Noon; Peacock, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Practice
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, U.S. vs. Austria, at Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Canada vs. Kazakhstan, at Riga, Latvia
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Detroit
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, L.A. Angels at Baltimore
People are also reading…
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Boston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Texas (Joined in Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," ACC spring meetings, at Amelia Island, Fla.
NBA
2 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Combine, at Chicago
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1, Miami at Boston
SOCCER
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Semifinals, Leg 2, Real Madrid at Manchester City (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Philadelphia
TENNIS
7 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, Quarterfinals