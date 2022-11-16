 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Eastern Michigan at Kent St.

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Miami of Ohio at Northern Illinois

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Western Michigan at Central Michigan

GOLF

2 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour Championship, First Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, AL and NL Cy Young Awards announcement

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, HBCU Tip-Off, Third-Place Game, at Uncasville, Conn.

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, HBCU Tip-Off, Championship

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Legends Classic, Semifinal, Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Averett at Radford

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Eastern Illinois at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Seton Hall

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Southern Indiana at Notre Dame

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Gonzaga at Texas

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Oklahoma City at Washington

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at Phoenix

NHL

7:30 p.m.; TNT, St. Louis at Chicago

10 p.m.; TNT, Los Angeles at Edmonton

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, continuation of coverage of Doubles, at Turin, Italy

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles 

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles 

5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at UNC Greensboro

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Loyola of Chicago

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Northwestern

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri

