Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 23

COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Notre Dame at Boston University
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
4 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League Preview Show
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, American at Georgetown
Noon; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, N.C. State vs. Kansas, at Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Radford at William and Mary
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, Dayton vs. Wisconsin
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Fifth-Place Game
5 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, Championship
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, BYU vs. Southern Cal
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, Consolation Game
6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Francis (N.Y.) at Miami
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Little Rock at Indiana
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Merrimack at Providence
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, Butler vs. Tennessee
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Maui Invitational, Seventh-Place Game
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, Championship
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, S.C. State at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Jackson State at Michigan
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Semifinal, Fresno St. vs. Washington, at Anaheim, Calif.
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Third-Place Game
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, Championship, at San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Midnight; ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, Semifinal, Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt
1 a.m. (Thursday); CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, Consolation Game
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami
7:45 p.m.; ESPN. Dallas at Boston
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Golden State
NHL
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Philadelphia at Washington
10 p.m.; TNT, Ottawa at Vegas
SOCCER
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA World Cup, Germany vs. Japan, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)
11 a.m.; WFXR, FIFA World Cup, Spain vs. Costa Rica, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)
2 p.m.; WFXR, FIFA World Cup, Belgium vs. Canada, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)
5 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 1, FIFA World Cup, Switzerland vs. Cameroon, at Al Wakrah, Qatar
TENNIS
10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup Quarterfinal, Spain vs. Croatia, at Malaga, Spain
4 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, Davis Cup Quarterfinal, United States vs. Italy
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Campbell at Virginia
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Wichita St. at SMU
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at N.C. State
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Alabama