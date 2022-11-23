 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 23

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Notre Dame at Boston University

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

4 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League Preview Show

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, American at Georgetown

Noon; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, N.C. State vs. Kansas, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Radford at William and Mary

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, Dayton vs. Wisconsin

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Fifth-Place Game

5 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, Championship

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, BYU vs. Southern Cal

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, Consolation Game

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Francis (N.Y.) at Miami

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Little Rock at Indiana

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Merrimack at Providence

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Quarterfinal, Butler vs. Tennessee

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Maui Invitational, Seventh-Place Game

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, Championship

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, S.C. State at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Jackson State at Michigan

9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Semifinal, Fresno St. vs. Washington, at Anaheim, Calif.

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Third-Place Game

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, Championship, at San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Midnight; ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, Semifinal, Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt

1 a.m. (Thursday); CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, Consolation Game

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami

7:45 p.m.; ESPN. Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Golden State

NHL

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Philadelphia at Washington

10 p.m.; TNT, Ottawa at Vegas

SOCCER

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA World Cup, Germany vs. Japan, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)

11 a.m.; WFXR, FIFA World Cup, Spain vs. Costa Rica, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)

2 p.m.; WFXR, FIFA World Cup,  Belgium vs. Canada, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

5 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 1, FIFA World Cup, Switzerland vs. Cameroon, at Al Wakrah, Qatar

TENNIS

10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup Quarterfinal, Spain vs. Croatia, at Malaga, Spain

4 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, Davis Cup Quarterfinal, United States vs. Italy

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Campbell at Virginia

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Wichita St. at SMU

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at N.C. State

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Alabama

