Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 3
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 3

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, N. Illinois at Kent St.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Central Michigan at W. Michigan

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday); ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, First Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.; MASN, "Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup"

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

1 p.m.; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, World Series pregame show (if necessary)

8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 7, Atlanta at Houston (if necessary)

NBA 

7 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Countdown"

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Toronto at Washington

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Courtside"

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Charlotte at Golden State

NHL

10 p.m.; TNT, St. Louis at Los Angeles

RODEO

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER 

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, ACC First Round, Syracuse at North Carolina

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, ACC First Round, Boston College at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer Atlanta at N.Y. Red Bulls

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, ACC First Round, Virginia at Wake Forest

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Communicaciones vs. Deportivo Saprissa, at Guatemala City, Guatemala

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer Portland at Real Salt Lake

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup (USA vs. Spain, France vs. Russia)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup (Australia vs. Belarus, Czech Rep. vs. Switzerland)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi St.

