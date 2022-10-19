 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Oct. 19

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia St. at Appalachian St.

GOLF

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, at Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, N.L. Championship Series, Game 2, Philadelphia at San Diego (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; TBS, A.L. Championship Series, Game 1 (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 men's basketball media day, at Kansas City

Noon; SEC Network, SEC men's basketball media day, at Birmingham, Ala.

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Indiana

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, New York at Memphis

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at Phoenix

NHL

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Philadelphia at Florida

10 p.m.; TNT, St. Louis at Seattle

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.; ESPN2, German Cup, Second Round, Borussia Dortmund at Hannover

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Newcastle

3:15 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester United

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Robert Morris at VMI

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Guadalajara, Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.; ACC Network, announcement of ACC preseason poll and preseason All-ACC

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas at West Virginia

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Ohio St.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota at Iowa

8 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Duke

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network,  Nebraska at Purdue

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Arkansas

9 p.m.; ESPNU, LSU at Alabama

