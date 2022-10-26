 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South men's and women's basketball media day, at Charlotte, N.C. (Radford interviews at 9:20 a.m.)

Noon; ESPNU, Pac-12 men's basketball media day, at San Francisco

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," men's basketball season preview

GOLF

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men and Women. East Lake Cup, Final Round, at Atlanta

3 a.m. (Thursday); ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, First Round, at Chon Buri, Thailand

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

NBA 

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Brooklyn at Milwaukee, traditional telecast

7:45 p.m.; ESPN2, Brooklyn at Milwaukee, alternate telecast with Stephen A. Smith

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders

10 p.m.; TNT, Tampa Bay at Anaheim

SOCCER

6:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Semifinal, Nigeria vs. Colombia, at Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Semifinal, Germany vs. Spain

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League whiparound coverage

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, High Point at Radford

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Vienna and Basel

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa St. at West Virginia

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Illinois

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi at Mississippi St.

