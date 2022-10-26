Sports TV listings for Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South men's and women's basketball media day, at Charlotte, N.C. (Radford interviews at 9:20 a.m.)
Noon; ESPNU, Pac-12 men's basketball media day, at San Francisco
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," men's basketball season preview
GOLF
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men and Women. East Lake Cup, Final Round, at Atlanta
3 a.m. (Thursday); ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, First Round, at Chon Buri, Thailand
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Brooklyn at Milwaukee, traditional telecast
7:45 p.m.; ESPN2, Brooklyn at Milwaukee, alternate telecast with Stephen A. Smith
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m.; TNT, N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders
10 p.m.; TNT, Tampa Bay at Anaheim
SOCCER
6:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Semifinal, Nigeria vs. Colombia, at Fatorda, India
10:15 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Semifinal, Germany vs. Spain
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League whiparound coverage
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, High Point at Radford
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Vienna and Basel
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa St. at West Virginia
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Illinois
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Ohio St.
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi at Mississippi St.