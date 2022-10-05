 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Oct. 5

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, SMU at UCF

FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Stanford at Syracuse

GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; ESPN, "Baseball Tonight" (final day of regular season)

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Cleveland at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Detroit at Washington

7 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Boston at N.Y. Rangers

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Winthrop at Radford

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Forge

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match, (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir

10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Florida State

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at LSU

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Indiana

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma at Baylor

