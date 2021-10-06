 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Oct. 6
BOXING

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fury-Wilder press conference

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Wild Card Game, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life" (new episode)

NBA

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason: Utah at Dallas

NHL 

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Washington at Boston

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, Semifinal, Spain at Italy

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Forge at Wanderers

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, UNC Asheville at Radford

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, College Men, Georgetown at Seton Hall

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Edmonton

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WNBA 

8 p.m.; ESPN, Semifinals, Game 4, Connecticut at Chicago

10 p.m.; ESPN, Semifinals, Game 4, Las Vegas at Phoenix

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Kentucky

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Wisconsin

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Miami

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at LSU

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Illinois

