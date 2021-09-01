 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 1
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, UAB vs. Jacksonville St., at Montgomery, Ala.

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with Miami Football," Part 2

11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "All Access with Miami Football," Part 2

GOLF

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, at Atlanta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels 

7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Wheelchair Tennis Final; Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball, at Tokyo

11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Day 8 highlights

9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, Track and Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis; Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, World Cup Qualifying, Netherlands at Norway 

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, OL at Houston

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Second Round

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Second Round

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Texas at Minnesota

