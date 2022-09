Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 14

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Cleveland

4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Seattle

7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Texas

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA

2 p.m.; NBA TV, Adam Silver/Board of Governors news conference

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Radford

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Campeones Cup, Final, New York City FC vs. Atlas, at New York

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; ESPN2, "Futbol Americas," soccer debate show

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Pachuca at Juerez

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz and Davis Cup matches (U.S. vs. Britain, France vs. Germany, Croatia, vs. Italy, Spain vs. Serbia)

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz and Davis Cup matches (U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Kentucky