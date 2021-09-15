Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 15

GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, Final Round, at Carrollton, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at Detroit
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Seattle
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (joined in progress)
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
8 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens," Part 3
9 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens," Part 4
10 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at VMI
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Chicago at D.C.
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 2, Club America at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz
Noon; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz
WNBA
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Connecticut
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," ACC teams' schedules announced
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Kentucky at Louisville
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia St. at Clemson