Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 15
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 15

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, Final Round, at Carrollton, Texas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at Detroit

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Seattle

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (joined in progress)

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

8 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens," Part 3

9 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens," Part 4

10 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at VMI

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Chicago at D.C.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,  CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 2, Club America at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz

Noon; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz

WNBA

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Connecticut

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," ACC teams' schedules announced

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Kentucky at Louisville

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia St. at Clemson

