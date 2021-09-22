 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 22
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Boston

10 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at San Diego

SOCCER

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Championship, Quarterfinal, Montreal at Wanderers

7:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Comunicaciones vs. Alianza, at Guatemala City

9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Marathon vs. Real Esteli, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Leagues Cup, Final, Leon vs. Seattle, at Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

2 a.m. (Thursday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at South Carolina

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi at Auburn

10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at UCLA

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Utah at Washington

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert