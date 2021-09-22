Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 22

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Boston
10 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at San Diego
SOCCER
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Championship, Quarterfinal, Montreal at Wanderers
7:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Comunicaciones vs. Alianza, at Guatemala City
9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Marathon vs. Real Esteli, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Leagues Cup, Final, Leon vs. Seattle, at Las Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava
2 a.m. (Thursday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at South Carolina
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi at Auburn
10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at UCLA
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Utah at Washington