Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 28

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Boston
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn
People are also reading…
11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10 p.m.; ESPNU, World Cup, Quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Serbia, at Sydney
WOMEN'S SOCCER
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Indiana
7 p.m.; ESPNU, South Carolina at Georgia
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio St. at Michigan
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Auburn
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Baylor at Iowa St.