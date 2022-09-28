 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 28

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Boston

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 p.m.; ESPNU, World Cup, Quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Serbia, at Sydney

WOMEN'S SOCCER

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Indiana

7 p.m.; ESPNU, South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio St. at Michigan

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Auburn

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Baylor at Iowa St.

