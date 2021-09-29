 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 29
Mark Shaver

BASEBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Congressional Game for Charity, at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Pittsburgh"

10:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Miami/Coral Gables"

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

10 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (with announcers Melanie Newman and Jessica Mendoza)

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, New Jersey at Washington

SOCCER

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Semifinal, Brazil vs. Argentina, at Kaunas, Lithuania

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Plaza Amador vs. Santos de Guapiles, at Panama City

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Radford at Davidson

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Campeones Cup, Cruz Azul at Columbus 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at D.C.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Alianza vs. Comunicaciones, at San Salvador

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Real Estelí vs. Marathon, at Estelí, Nicaragua

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Chicago, San Diego and Sofia

2 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Ohio St.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at Georgia

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Maryland

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Tennessee

