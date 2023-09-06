AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Collingwood
BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Exhibition, Perth at Team Ignite of NBA G League
CYCLING
8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11
GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Folds Of Honor Collegiate Tournament, Final Round, at Grand Haven, Mich.
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; ESPN2, "Why Not Us: Howard Golf," Episodes 1-8
Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, at Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Cleveland
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at San Diego
7 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Arizona
10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Arizona (joined in progress)
SOCCER
1:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, International Friendly, Gibraltar at Malta
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Semifinal, North Carolina at Kansas City
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Semifinal, Louisville at Reign
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Atlanta
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Creighton at Nebraska