Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 8

GOLF
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, announcement of U.S. Ryder Cup team, including captain's picks
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; MLB Network, Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, at Cooperstown, N.Y.
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore
7:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
MOTORCYCLES
11:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Ayfon, Turkey (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Thursday); CBS Sports Network; FIM Motocross, MX2 (delayed tape)
SOCCER
10:30 p.m.; Paramount Plus, Telemundo, World Cup qualifying, U.S. at Honduras
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, at Zurich, Switzerland
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Atlanta
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Minnesota at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Creighton