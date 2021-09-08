 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 8
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 8

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, announcement of U.S. Ryder Cup team, including captain's picks

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; MLB Network, Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, at Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore

7:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

MOTORCYCLES

11:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Ayfon, Turkey (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Thursday); CBS Sports Network; FIM Motocross, MX2 (delayed tape)

SOCCER

10:30 p.m.; Paramount Plus, Telemundo, World Cup qualifying, U.S. at Honduras

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, at Zurich, Switzerland

WNBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Atlanta

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Minnesota at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Creighton

