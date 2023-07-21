The lights shined brightest at the 0.416-mile oval in Dublin when the stars strapped into their Late Models. Saturday nights at this track — whether it was called Pulaski County Speedway, New River Valley Speedway or Motor Mile Speedway — produced must-see action throughout the summer months.

Track president Mark Ebert has seen the track come to life under the lights for a full field of Late Models. It will shine brightly July 27 when stars from NASCAR and IndyCar make the trip to the New River Valley.

An 11-driver field headlines the Camping World SRX Series’ visit to Pulaski County Motorsports Park, with the main event scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN’s Thursday Night Thunder from 9-11 p.m.

The night also features a Collision Plus Sportsman Series race at 6:30 p.m. that will last 50 laps or 50 minutes.

“It should be something special,” Ebert said in a phone interview. “We can’t wait to see just how well the track and all of Pulaski County looks on their footage that night. We really can’t wait to see everybody come to town.”

The SRX Series is in its third season after being formed by Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham, George Pyne and Sandy Montag to give fans all-star exhibition races in the summer.

The six-race schedule goes to various short tracks around the country, and the trip to Pulaski County will be the second into Virginia.

The series raced at South Boston Speedway last season.

The race at Pulaski County will be the third in the current SRX season. It opened with back-to-back weeks at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.

“I’m lucky enough to have a great relationship with Chase Brashears at South Boston and a very good relationship with Paul Arute [chief operating officer] up at Stafford,” Ebert said. “I was actually at Stafford last Thursday night just to see everything in person and how to take care of everybody.”

Former Cup Series champions Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch headline an 11-car field that includes reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, Hailie Deegan, Marco Andretti and Paul Tracy round out the field.

Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer will serve as grand marshal and give the command to start engines.

“The interest has been off the hook. We are sold out with our VIP, tower seating and outdoor boxes,” Ebert said, “but we still have a good amount of GA available. We are really encouraging people to buy tickets now so that they can pick exactly where they want to sit. We have assigned seating in general admission for this event, so it allows people to pick from a $29 ticket right down front up to a $49 ticket up at the top if they want to see everything. I think it will be a whole lot easier if people get their tickets now. The weather looks great, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Auto racing fans in the New River Valley grew up watching the likes of Johnny Rumley, Jeff Agnew, Ronnie Thomas, Philip Morris and Lee Pulliam rack up victory after victory at the track.

Those fans will get a chance to see current local stars before the ESPN broadcast begins.

Ebert said a “star-studded field” will be in the Sportsman race. Ebert estimated between 20-30 drivers will be in the field, including many Late Model regulars, and Bob Dillner will be a guest announcer for the race.

Kyle Barnes, the current NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division 2 points leader, will look to extend his lead in both the national and track standings.

Barnes holds an eight-point lead over Jacob Porter in the track standings.

“That should be a great race,” Ebert said.

The Jared Stout Band will have two 45-minute performances and a fireworks show will follow the SRX race.

“We’re ecstatic,” Ebert said. “We think this place really lights up great under the lights and it’s going to look great on ESPN.”