AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

9:45 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Practice

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Intercontinental GT Challenge, 24 Hours of Spa, Start, at Spa, Belgium

10:25 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

11 a.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Loop 121, Practice, at Chicago

Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Loop 121, Qualifying

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pirelli GT4 America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

1 p.m.; USA Network, "NASCAR America"

1:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Chicago

2:30 p.m.; USA; NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, TC America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series:, Loop 121 (pre-race show at 4:30 p.m.)

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Week 2, 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, at Dallas

BOXING

9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ESPN2, "Relentless: Jared Anderson"

6:15 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Anderson-Martin undercard, at Toledo, Ohio

10 p.m.; ESPN, Heavyweights, Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, and Heavyweights, Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori

CFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Winnipeg at Montreal

CORNHOLE

9 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, Final Chase

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 1, at Bilbao, Spain

8 a.m.; WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 1

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, British Masters, Third Round

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Second Round, at Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (same-day tape)

1 p.m.; PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, at Detroit

1 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, at Stevens Point, Wis.

2 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Third Round

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

LACROSSE

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Men's World Championship, Bronze-Medal Game, at San Diego

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Men's World Championship, Gold-Medal Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

4 p.m.; MASN2, Minnesota at Baltimore

7 p.m.; WFXR, Tampa Bay at Seattle

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Angels

MISCELLANEOUS

11 a.m.; ESPN, ESPYS Nomination Special

Midnight; ACC Network, Duke at Virginia Tech volleyball on Nov. 4, 2022

2 a.m. (Sunday); ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech women's soccer on Oct. 1, 2022

4 a.m. (Sunday); ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Louisville in 2022 ACC men's soccer first round

6 a.m. (Sunday); ACC Network, N.C. State at Virginia Tech wrestling on Jan. 20

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, atLas Vegas

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

MOTORCYCLES

1 p.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross, RedBud National, at Buchanan, Mich.

NBA

Noon and 6 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"

2 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Free Agency Special"

NHL

Noon; NHL Network, "NHL Tonight: Free Agency"

5 p.m.; NHL Network, "NHL Tonight: Free Agency Recap Show"

RUGBY

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Conference Final, D.C. at New England

SOCCER

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women, International Friendly, Portugal at England (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, at Houston

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Kansas City at Portland

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Canada, at Houston

11 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Memphis at Phoenix

SWIMMING

7 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. National Championships, at Indianapolis

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Eastbourne and Bad Homburg

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Mallorca Championships, Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Lausanne, Switzerland (taped)

USFL

8 p.m.; WSLS, USFL Championship, Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, at Canton, Ohio

WNBA

3 p.m.; WSET, Connecticut at Las Vegas (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Phoenix