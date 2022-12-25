TV listings for Sunday Dec. 25

MEN'S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Seventh-Place Game, Seattle vs. George Washington, at Honolulu
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Fifth-Place Game, Iona vs. Pepperdine
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, DePaul at Creighton
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Third-Place Game, Utah St. vs. Washington St.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Championship, SMU vs. Hawaii
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC: Holiday Special" (followed by repeats of the special until 2 p.m.)
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Rogue Invitational, CrossFit Final (taped)
3 p.m.; WDBJ, Rogue Invitational, Strongman Championship (taped)
NBA
Noon; WSET, ESPN, Philadelphia at New York, traditional telecast with Ryan Ruocco and J.J. Redick
Noon; ESPN2, Philadelphia at New York, alternate telecast with Stephen A. Smith
2:30 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Dallas
5 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Milwaukee at Boston
8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Memphis at Golden State (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Phoenix at Denver
NFL
Noon; WDBJ, "Slimetime"
1 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Miami (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Denver at L.A. Rams (pregame show at 4 p.m.)
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Tampa Bay at Arizona
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship (taped)