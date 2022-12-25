 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Sunday Dec. 25

Mark Shaver

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Seventh-Place Game, Seattle vs. George Washington, at Honolulu

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Fifth-Place Game, Iona vs. Pepperdine

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, DePaul at Creighton

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Third-Place Game, Utah St. vs. Washington St.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Championship, SMU vs. Hawaii

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC: Holiday Special" (followed by repeats of the special until 2 p.m.)

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Rogue Invitational, CrossFit Final (taped)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, Rogue Invitational, Strongman Championship (taped)

NBA

Noon; WSET, ESPN, Philadelphia at New York, traditional telecast with Ryan Ruocco and J.J. Redick

Noon; ESPN2, Philadelphia at New York, alternate telecast with Stephen A. Smith

2:30 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Dallas

5 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Milwaukee at Boston

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Memphis at Golden State (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Phoenix at Denver

NFL

Noon; WDBJ, "Slimetime"

1 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Miami (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Denver at L.A. Rams (pregame show at 4 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Tampa Bay at Arizona

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship (taped)

