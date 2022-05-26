TV listings for Thursday May 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Maryland vs. Indiana, at Omaha, Neb.
10:30 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, at Hoover, Ala.
11 a.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Georgia Tech vs. Louisville, at Charlotte, N.C.
Noon; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Illinois vs. Michigan
2 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, LSU vs. Kentucky
3 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Florida State
3:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Tournament, Texas vs. TCU, at Arlington, Texas
5:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Third Round
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round
7 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, at Charlotte, N.C.
7:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Tournament
9 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Third Round
10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round
11:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dutch Open, First Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, at Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, at Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2, at Las Vegas
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Quarterfinal, Sweden vs. Canada, at Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Quarterfinal, Switzerland vs. U.S., at Helsinki
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; MASN, Colorado at Washington
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels
NBA
9 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 5, Dallas at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers at Carolina
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Edmonton at Calgary
RUGBY
5:50 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at Arkansas
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Clemson at Oklahoma State
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, Second Round
7 a.m.; MASN2, French Open
5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Third Round