TV-radio notebook: Melanie Newman makes history with Orioles debut

“For the most part, I really do try to block out what goes on around the fact that, ‘She’s a female doing this’ because I want to be treated just like my male counterparts,” she said.

“It’s great that I got this, but if I don’t consistently do a good job, then that’s going to be a poor reflection not only on me but the fact that women really do fight to have this chance. So for me right now it’s just staying on top of my stuff, making sure that I’m putting the work in and proving that I did earn this, that this wasn’t just something that I woke up and got to do one day because I’m a female but they actually hired me because of the talent that I bring.

“On the flip side, I do recognize how much that does across the board not just for women but for all minorities who are trying to get into any field that hasn’t necessarily been very open to them in the past.”

She is one of four active female broadcasters working in the booth at Major League Baseball games in some capacity, along with Waldman (New York Yankees), Cavnar (Colorado Rockies) and Jessica Mendoza (ESPN).

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, she and Orioles radio play-by-play announcer Geoff Arnold were in separate Camden Yards booths this week.