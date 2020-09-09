Washington depth chart for Week 1 includes a number of surprises

ASHBURN — As an undrafted receiver out of Temple, the deck was always going to be stacked against Isaiah Wright.
Add in a lack of preseason games, a strong veteran presence at his position, and the decision to take only five receivers instead of six, and his chances looked bleak at best.
But there he was on Tuesday, after Washington’s first game-week practice, wearing the custom No. 83 mask he received in a gift bag for players who were selected to the 53-man roster on Saturday.
“It was overwhelming,” Wright said. “I didn’t even know what to do. I was very emotional that day.
“I had to call my mom. We both cried together. Then I called my cousins, and it was the same moment. … I didn’t know what to expect, so it was just a very overwhelming situation for me, and I’m very happy.”
What ultimately distinguished Wright was the same thing that lifted a number of other players on Washington’s team: position versatility. Wright can play special teams and handle other responsibilities within the offense.
Ron Rivera prizes that versatility so much that on the team’s first depth chart, he made a surprise pick at running back.
J.D. McKissic is listed as the team’s No. 1 back, with Antonio Gibson coming off the bench as the No. 2 option.
In reality, the two will rotate in and out quite a bit, a rotation that will also include veteran Peyton Barber. But McKissic and Gibson were both college receivers, something that clearly appeals to this staff.
“The more you can do, the better for you,” McKissic said. “With me and Antonio having that receiver background, we’ve more than capable of going out and being a receiver on certain plays.”
What the offense lost in not having a star back like Adrian Peterson, Washington hopes to make up for with the versatility of McKissic, Barber and company.
The depth chart also illuminated other position battles. Steven Sims will be the kick and punt returner, while the linebacking trio to start the season will be Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jon Bostic and Kevin Pierre-Louis.
That leaves NFL veteran Thomas Davis as the odd man out.
“He’s been banged up a little bit and not able to work as much as some of the others,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “The way we’re starting with our base group is there on paper for everyone to see. We like the work that we put in and overall, obviously love Thomas. He’s a tremendous human being, a tremendous football player and has had an incredible career. Nothing but respect there. But, going into this first game, we’re going with the guys that can help us be at our best on Sunday.”
Quarterback Alex Smith is listed as the No. 3 option, behind Kyle Allen, meaning Smith is likely to be inactive on Sunday.
Note: Rivera missed Tuesday’s practice while receiving treatment for skin cancer that was discovered recently. The treatments are expected to last for six more weeks, and doctors believe Rivera can be fully cured.
Del Rio, who served as the interim coach for the day, said the goal was for things to run as normal.
“I’m just going to carry on his message,” said the former Raiders and Jaguars head coach. “We’re going to stay on point with what we’re doing. I pay attention to what he’s saying to the staff and what he’s saying to the team, and I echo those things.”
