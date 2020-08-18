Washington Football Team : Training camp starts with spirited practice

ASHBURN — Any notion of a tentative return to football was demolished less than an hour into Washington's first full practice of training camp.
First, during individual work, the offensive and defensive lines had a "first day of school" enthusiasm as they attacked each other.
Then as 11-on-11 play started, running back Adrian Peterson took the ball in a non-contact drill, but lowered his shoulder into linebacker Cole Holcomb and sent him flying backwards. It was all overseen by an upbeat Ron Rivera.
"You try to avoid as many of the big-time collisions as you can, but sometimes it’s just players getting juiced up," Rivera said. "That is exciting. I do get excited about it. I had Jonathan Allen come up to me after a couple periods and say, ‘How much do you miss it? I know you wish you could still do it.’ He’s right."
Rivera opened and closed the practice by addressing the team. He opened with a message to "take care of yourself, and take care of each other."
At the end, Rivera gave them the rundown of things they didn't do well enough on Tuesday. He wanted a faster pace and a crisper practice, and made it clear that would be the expectation on Wednesday.
"I think the intensity is a higher level than previous camps," said safety Landon Collins. "They're putting us in situations where we have to be on point with it. So from that standpoint, I think it's going good."
This year's camp is taking place in Ashburn instead of Richmond, because of precautions pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. No fans are allowed, and only a small number of media can watch the workouts. On Tuesday, the field still showed the remnants of heavy weekend rains but was otherwise in good shape as the team was excited to get rolling.
"I was really pleased with what we saw initially," Rivera said, adding that he was particularly unhappy with the third-and-long situational scrimmage Washington did at the end of practice. "Everybody else is depending on you. This is the ultimate team game, and we can't have one guy not doing his job."
Practice observations:
- Let's put an end to one preseason storyline already: There is no competition between Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. Allen was the No. 3 quarterback during Tuesday's work, and while I'm sure things will rotate, there was no indication that Allen is pushing Haskins for the job.
- Even when the backup quarterbacks were in, Haskins was right behind them, taking the "mental reps" and going through the motions of what he would be doing. You can see how seriously Haskins took this offseason, and its a great sign for Washington fans.
- Chase Young just looks different. Even on a unit of Pro Bowl-caliber pass rushers, Young catches your eye immediately. The linebacker was thrown into a drill with former UVaMorgan Moses, and both players were eager to test themselves — Young went offsides, then Moses false started. They settled in after that and had strong competition.
- The left side of the line was Geron Christian and Wes Martin. It looks like Christian will at least be given the opportunity to win the job after an uneven first two years in Washington.
- Brandon Scherff went 1-on-1 with Matt Ioannidis, matching what are probably the two strongest players on the team. When they hit, it just sounded different. Both of them will be a tough task for opponents.
- Ioannidis and Daron Payne both blocked passes with their arms at the line of scrimmage. Reuben Foster missed out on what could have been an interception. The line was disruptive to the passing game overall.
- Next, the not as good. At the moment, the wide receivers and cornerbacks have a ways to go to be ready for NFL competition. The cornerbacks looked better than expected, but that may also have been due in part to a weak day by the wide receivers.
- Cornerback Ronald Darby is one to keep an eye on - he might have been the team's best player at the position on Tuesday. On the receiving side, Steven Sims showed his versatility by running a variety of plays. Sims will compete with Antonio Gandy-Golden for the No. 2 wide receiver spot across from Terry McLaurin. Gandy-Golden seems to have a nice rapport with Dwayne Haskins already.
- Ryan Anderson (linebacker) and Saahdiq Charles (offensive lineman) both missed the practice with what Rivera described as "minor injuries."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!