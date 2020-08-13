You have permission to edit this article.
Washington hires DeAngelo Hall as radio analyst
The Washington Football Team has hired former Virginia Tech and Washington standout DeAngelo Hall as the analyst for its radio broadcasts.

The NFL team has also hired a new radio play-by-play announcer — former ESPN anchor Bram Weinstein, who hosts a Washington, D.C., sports radio show. Weinstein once served as the radio pregame host for the Washington Football Team.

Weinstein and Hall succeed play-by-play announcer Larry Michael and analyst Chris Cooley. Hall, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, played for Washington from 2008-17.

Former Virginia Tech and NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall will be the radio analyst for the Washington Football Team’s broadcasts.

 MARK GORMUS | Richmond Times-Dispatch/file 2018
