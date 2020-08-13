Washington hires DeAngelo Hall as radio analyst

The Washington Football Team has hired former Virginia Tech and Washington standout DeAngelo Hall as the analyst for its radio broadcasts.
The NFL team has also hired a new radio play-by-play announcer — former ESPN anchor Bram Weinstein, who hosts a Washington, D.C., sports radio show. Weinstein once served as the radio pregame host for the Washington Football Team.
Weinstein and Hall succeed play-by-play announcer Larry Michael and analyst Chris Cooley. Hall, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, played for Washington from 2008-17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!