William Fleming grad Troy Daniels of Denver Nuggets says NBA players 'demand change'

“If we stay, I think we have a voice, we have a platform to … keep demanding change. … We have tons of free time here. We can sit in a room on Zoom with owners. We can sit in a room on Zoom with our local police chiefs and our local mayors.”

Daniels said he “didn’t feel right” when he woke up Wednesday morning.

“We’re here playing basketball. … We almost forgot about what we’re really here for, is to use our platform,” he said. “It’s one thing to put ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a shirt. It’s another thing to put ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a basketball court. But is that good enough? I really didn’t feel like it was.”

So Daniels said he is proud to be part of the NBA players’ “unprecedented” actions.

“I know [the late] Martin Luther King Jr. and other advocates are clapping right now,” Daniels said. “A lot of things are not fair. The policing, the policies, everything needs to be changed. The way we can do that is we have to demand change from our owners. Our owners have the most power. Our owners have the most money.

“We need to hold our owners a lot more accountable. … That’s what we’re working on doing, trying to figure out the route and trying to really, really create change.”