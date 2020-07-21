World TeamTennis boots ex-UVa star Danielle Collins for leaving The Greenbrier

World TeamTennis announced Monday night it has dismissed former Virginia star Danielle Collins for the rest of the season for leaving The Greenbrier.
WTT chief executive officer Carlos Silva said Collins broke the pro league's COVID-19 protocols by leaving the resort and the state of West Virginia.
"The protocols have been put in place and communicated numerous times to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff," Silva said in a statement.
The WTT season at The Greenbrier began July 12 and concludes with the finals on Aug. 2. The co-ed league announced in May that once players reported to The Greenbrier, they would have to stay for the duration of the season and would not be allowed to return if they left.
Collins had played for Orlando in both singles and doubles during this WTT season.
Collins made the semifinals of the 2019 Australian Open. She was a two-time NCAA singles champ during her UVa career.
