Pulaski County boys, Blacksburg girls place second in Class 4 indoor track

Blacksburg High’s girls indoor track and field team posted a team score Monday that would have won the previous four VHSL Class 4 or Division 4 championships.
However, 77 1/2 points were not quite enough to take home the big trophy from the state meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Blacksburg scored points in 12 of 15 events, but Fauquier and sisters Stephanie and Alyssa Robson were too much to overcome as the Falcons rolled up 101 points to claim the Class 4 title.
In the evening portion of the meet later Monday, Pulaski County’s boys came up just short in their bid to win the championship, placing second behind Patrick Henry-Ashland.
Blacksburg girls coach Brandon Bear, whose 2019 team won the state championship, was pleased with the showing.
“I feel good about it,” Bear said. “We pretty much did what we were supposed to do, on paper. In a bunch of places we improved on our placing by one or two spots.
“As long as we matched or improved on what we were supposed to do, I’m happy with that.”
Audrey Link won the 1,000 meters in 3 minutes, 3.86 seconds for Blacksburg, while the Bruins took gold in the 800 relay as the foursome of Mia Littlejohn, Grace Reynolds, Kylan Socha and Sophia Krouscas came home in 1:49.95.
Blacksburg had minimal preparation for the state meet. The Bruins’ only previous competition was the Region 4D meet, held outdoors at Amherst County.
“The thing that hit us the worst was this was our second meet of the year,” Bear said. “But it think we handle it pretty well. The kids were fired up after winning regions, it helped us have that confidence coming in.”
Blacksburg just happened to be in the same meet as the Robson sisters.
Stephanie Robson, who won the triple jump at the New Balance Indoor Nationals on Saturday at 40 feet, 8 1/2 inches, took the triple jump (39-4 1/2), long jump (17-9 1/2) and high jump (5-2) Monday, while Alyssa Robson won the 55-meter hurdles and took second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
The Robson sisters combined to score 54 points, which would have placed them fourth by themselves in the team standings.
“They’re pretty tough kids,” Bear said.
Salem’s Kalee Memmer took second place in the girls shot put at 34-10 1/2, while Pulaski County’s Kelsey Arnold also had a big day.
Arnold placed third in the triple jump (37-1 1/4), fourth in the 55 hurdles (9.12), fifth in the long jump (16-5 1/2), fifth in the 55 meters (7.70) and eighth in the high jump (4-8) for 20 points, lifting the Cougars to sixth-place team finish.
Pulaski County and Blacksburg both made a strong run at the boys title, but PH-Ashland pulled away to win with 71 points.
The Cougars placed second with 60, followed by Blacksburg (59) and Grafton (58).
Pulaski’s Armonte Hill-Lewis won the long jump at 20-5 1/2 and placed second in the triple jump.
“He’s just been piecing it together over the past few weeks,” Pulaski coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “He had some issues with the board before, but he’s been focusing on it.”
Layne Suthers grabbed second place in the 55 hurdles for the Cougars, who were attempting to become just the second team in any sport in Pulaski County history to win a state title.
“The kids, they’re disappointed now, and I understand. They’re competitive,” Ogbagabir said. “It will set in, the amount of work they put in, and some of them doubling with other sports.”
Ben Miller took the high jump for Blacksburg at 6-4. The Bruins’ quartet of Ben Hager, Oscar Coddington, Ben Schmitt and Vance Ruiz won the 1,600 relay in 3:30.87. Ruiz also placed second in the 500.
Eagles’ Cooper wins Class 6
In the Class 6 meet in Virginia Beach, Franklin County’s Kylie Cooper won the girls 1,600 with a time of 5:07.68.
Nathan Atchue placed third in the boys 3,200 for Franklin County in 9:37.12.
