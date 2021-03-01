Pulaski County boys, Blacksburg girls place second in Class 4 indoor track

Blacksburg had minimal preparation for the state meet. The Bruins’ only previous competition was the Region 4D meet, held outdoors at Amherst County.

“The thing that hit us the worst was this was our second meet of the year,” Bear said. “But it think we handle it pretty well. The kids were fired up after winning regions, it helped us have that confidence coming in.”

Blacksburg just happened to be in the same meet as the Robson sisters.

Stephanie Robson, who won the triple jump at the New Balance Indoor Nationals on Saturday at 40 feet, 8 1/2 inches, took the triple jump (39-4 1/2), long jump (17-9 1/2) and high jump (5-2) Monday, while Alyssa Robson won the 55-meter hurdles and took second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

The Robson sisters combined to score 54 points, which would have placed them fourth by themselves in the team standings.

“They’re pretty tough kids,” Bear said.

Salem’s Kalee Memmer took second place in the girls shot put at 34-10 1/2, while Pulaski County’s Kelsey Arnold also had a big day.