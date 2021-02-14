Pulaski County claims Region 4D girls title with 70-19 win over Amherst County

DUBLIN – Sunday is usually a day of rest, but on this particular afternoon Pulaski County wasted little time getting to work in hopes of returning to the state basketball tournament.

The Cougars opened the game on a 16-0 run and never let off the gas as they cruised to a 70-19 victory over Amherst County in the Region 4D girls championship at Pulaski County High School.

With the win, Pulaski County (10-0) earned a spot in the Class 4 state semifinals Wednesday at home against Loudoun County. The Cougars are looking for their second berth in the state finals in the last three years.

Junior Ally Fleenor, who was a key contributor on the 2019 team as a freshman, said experience is a big factor.

“I think it helps because we know what to expect and how it works," Fleenor said. "We come into these games knowing what we have to do to win."

On Sunday, the Cougars looked like they knew what they were doing from the opening possession as they built a 16-0 lead in the first six minutes. Amherst (8-3) was scoreless until a Maegan Lloyd basket at the 2:02 mark of the first quarter.

“I wasn’t surprised with how we started," Pulaski junior Taryn Blankenship said. "We wanted this more than anything and wanted to come out and compete."