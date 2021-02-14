Pulaski County claims Region 4D girls title with 70-19 win over Amherst County

DUBLIN – Sunday is usually a day of rest, but on this particular afternoon Pulaski County wasted little time getting to work in hopes of returning to the state basketball tournament.
The Cougars opened the game on a 16-0 run and never let off the gas as they cruised to a 70-19 victory over Amherst County in the Region 4D girls championship at Pulaski County High School.
With the win, Pulaski County (10-0) earned a spot in the Class 4 state semifinals Wednesday at home against Loudoun County. The Cougars are looking for their second berth in the state finals in the last three years.
Junior Ally Fleenor, who was a key contributor on the 2019 team as a freshman, said experience is a big factor.
“I think it helps because we know what to expect and how it works," Fleenor said. "We come into these games knowing what we have to do to win."
On Sunday, the Cougars looked like they knew what they were doing from the opening possession as they built a 16-0 lead in the first six minutes. Amherst (8-3) was scoreless until a Maegan Lloyd basket at the 2:02 mark of the first quarter.
“I wasn’t surprised with how we started," Pulaski junior Taryn Blankenship said. "We wanted this more than anything and wanted to come out and compete."
Blankenship led the Cougars in scoring with 16 points while teammate Keslyn Secrist also finished in double figures with 12. Overall, the PC offense showed strong depth with 12 Cougars recording at least two points.
“We pretty much took what they gave us,” Secrist said. “We didn’t shoot many 3s but took advantage of what they gave us in the lane.”
A driving layup in the lane from Pulaski’s Erin Russell just before the buzzer gave the Cougars a 43-10 halftime lead.
The Cougars’ pressure defense was impressive causing turnovers. On the rare occasions the Lancers successfully advanced the ball, Fleenor was in the paint effectively blocking shots and getting rebounds from her center position.
“They’re just in a different league. We’re just not at that point yet,” Amherst County coach Ron Carter said. “We’ve come a long way in the last few years, but we’re trying to turn softball and track athletes into basketball players. Today was a good learning experience.”
First-year Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff credited his team’s execution to the fact the Cougars got in some valuable practice time this week with games being delayed due to inclement weather in the New River Valley.
“It was the first practices we’ve had in about three weeks and that little bit of practice helped,” Ratcliff said.
Ratcliff hopes a blend of practice and experience will get the Cougars one step closer to a state title.
“I think what they’ve been through the last two years has helped,” Ratcliff said. “Hopefully, it gets us through Wednesday.”